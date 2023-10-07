Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku shines as Leicester cruise to victory against Stoke City

Ghanaian youngster, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku produced another outstanding display as Leicester City head into the international break top of the English Championship table.

The 19-year-old started for the third time in a row and lasted 86 minutes as the Foxes defeated Stoke City at the King Power stadium.

Issahaku impressed on the left side of attack, causing problems for the defence of Stoke City. He was one of the best player for Leicester City on the day.

Meanwhile, Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring for the former Premier League champions in the 24th minute after connecting to a Ricardo Pareira pass.

Veteran forward Jamie Vardy completed victory for Leicester with a late goal as the quest for a quick return to the topflight continues.

Issahaku is on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, with the English club having the option of making it a permanent deal.