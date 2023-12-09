Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku shines in Leicester City's 4-0 win

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku continued his impressive form for Leicester City in the Championship, grabbing two assists in their 4-0 win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Issahaku, who is on loan from Sporting Lisbon, started the game at the King Power Stadium and played the full 90 minutes. He provided assists for Patson Daka's goal in the 40th minute and Stephy Mavididi's second goal in the 52nd minute.

The 21-year-old has now made 16 appearances in the league, scoring two goals and assisting three. His performances have caught the eye of many, and he is quickly becoming a fan favourite at Leicester City.

Leicester City's victory over Plymouth Argyle saw them move up to third place in the Championship table, just three points behind second-placed West Bromwich Albion. The Foxes will be looking to continue their good form and push for promotion to the Premier League.

Issahaku's loan spell at Leicester City has been a successful one so far, and he will be hoping to continue his impressive form and help the club achieve their goals.