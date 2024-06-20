Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku to work with Steve Cooper as new Leicester City manager

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will work with Steve Cooper as the new manager of Leicester City next season in the English Premier League.

Cooper was announced as the new manager of the Foxes after signing a three-year deal with the former Premier League champions.

Issahaku, who played a pivotal role at the King Power Stadium last season as Leicester secured an early return to the topflight, is expected to return to England in July to begin pre-season with the club.

Meanwhile, Cooper is excited to work with the current squad.

"I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City’s First Team Manager. This is a fantastic Club with a rich history and passionate supporters. I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I’m looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League," he said.

The former Swansea City and Nottingham Forest gaffer replaces Enzo Maresca, who joined Chelsea last month.