Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku wins English Championship title with Leicester City

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has won his first club career trophy after helping Leicester City win the English Championship.

The 20-year-old forward delivered an assist in the 3-0 victory at Preston North End as the Premier League returnees were crowned champions ahead of the final game of the campaign.

Veteran forward Jamie Vardy netted a brace before Kasey McAteer headed home a perfect cross from Issahaku at the Deepdale Stadium.

The on-loan Sporting Lisbon player has been in sensational form for the Foxes since moving to England last summer, scoring even league goals and providing 13 assists.

Leicester City are set to make his move a permanent one after meeting the terms of his loan deal, which included playing over 60% of matches.

Issahaku moved to Europe at 17 to join the Portuguese giants but struggled for consistent game time before he was shipped on loan after manager Ruben Amorim deemed him surplus to requirement.