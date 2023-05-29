Ghana winger Frank Acheampong hails Shenzen teammates after comeback win against Meizhou Hakka

China-based Ghana winger, Frank Acheampong has lauded his Shenzen FC teammates after a spirited fightback to win the game against Meizhou Hakka in the Super League.

The Ghana international scored and provided a brace of assist as Shenzen secured a 3-2 victory, to record back-to-back wins.

"Great team spirit, great comeback. Happy to have contributed a goal and two assists. Grateful to the fans for their unflinching support as always," he wrote on Twitter.

Shenzhen FC found themselves trailing by two goals, courtesy of strikes from Chaosheng Yao in the 8th minute and Ximing Pan in the 32nd minute, both assisted by the talented Weihui Rao.

The visitors seemed in control as the first half drew to a close, leading 2-0. However, Acheampong injected hope into the match with a superb finish in the 74th minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

Shenzhen FC restored parity when Acheampong later set up Yuan Zhang. In a dramatic twist, four minutes away from the final whistle, Acheampong once again demonstrated his impact on the game by setting up Yue Liu to score the winning goal for Shenzhen FC completing a great 3-2 comeback victory.