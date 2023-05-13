Ghana winger Frank Acheampong inspires Shenzen FC to victory with brace against Dalian Pro

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong scored a brace as Shenzen FC came from a goal down to beat Dalian Pro in the Chinese Super League on Saturday morning.

The former Anderlecht star scored his first at the stroke of half time to cancel an early lead from Cesar Lobi Manzoki for the visitors, Dalian Pro.

Just like the first half, Acheampong left it late to score the winner just before the final whistle.

Acheampong has now scored three goals in seven matches in the new Chinese Super League campaign.

The victory sends Shenzen FC ninth on the league table with seven points from seven matches this season.

The former Ghana youth international joined Shenzen in 2021 and has since been an integral member of the team.

Compatriot Mubarak Wakaso is expected to join the team after his loan spell with KAS Eupen ended last month.