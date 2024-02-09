Ghana winger Frank Acheampong joins Chinese side Henan FC on a two-year deal

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong has completed his move to Chinese Super League side Henan FC.

The former Anderlecht winger becomes the third signing of Henan FC this season.

With Frank Acheampong in their ranks, Henan FC isn't just signing a player; they're embracing a phenomenon, a catalyst for greatness, and a symbol of footballing glory.

Frank Acheampong's arrival at Henan FC has electrified the world of Chinese football taking into account his dazzling skills and remarkable exploits on the field.

For the records, the Ghanaian attacker has played for Tianjin TEDA (2017-20) & Shenzhen FC (2021-23).

He has scored 52 goals so far with 23 assists in 144 appearances in the Chinese Super League since 2017.

The 30-Year-old Ghanaian attacker is a complete talent whose dedication, and passion for the game embody the key events and values of soccer.

Frank Acheampong brings a wealth of experience, skill, and determination having established himself after playing for the top two Chinese Football clubs Tianjin TEDA and Shenzhen FC.

Frank Acheampong is counting on his captivating style of play from a very successful career.

Frank Aceampong has always left spectators in shock with his lightning-quick footwork, an uncanny ability to dribble past defenders and pinpoint accuracy in delivering passes.

His agility and vision have created scoring opportunities with every touch of the ball.

His brilliant exploits continue to captivate hearts and minds, etching his name into the annals of the world’s most cherished and beautiful game of association football.

In a remark, Frank indicated, “I am very delighted to be part of my new club Henan FC. I believe together, as a team, as a family, we will achieve our goals and make our mark on the world of football. I believe that I am poised for more success ahead of this season. I bet it would be filled with memorable moments, victories, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. I am indeed thrilled to join Henan FC. Let's make history together!”