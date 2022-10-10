Ghana winger Frank Acheampong named Man of the Match in Shenzen's game against Shanghai Shenhua

Winger Frank Acheampong flourished in the game between Shenzen FC and Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League.

The Ghana international was in stupendous form and was named Man of the Match after the goalless draw on Sunday.

Acheampong played in a makeshift role after starting the game as a striker. He lasted the entire duration at the Wuyuan River Stadium.

The former Anderlecht player was Shenzen's creative spark, but the hosts failed to take their chances as the game ended barren.

Shenzen will count the draw as a valuable point following battle with one of the league contenders.

Acheampong has scored six goals in 13 games for the Super League side this season.