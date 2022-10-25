Ghana winger Frank Acheampong propels Shenzen FC to victory against Hebei in China

Frank Acheampong produced a top-notch performance to help Shenzen FC return to winning ways in the Chinese Super League.

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration and played as a forward as Shenzen came from a goal down to beat Hebei 2-1 at Wuyuan River Stadium.

The visitors took an early lead through Liao Wei after just seven minutes. The Chinese player headed home after a swift counter attack.

Shenzen FC levelled three minutes later after Lin Gao powered home from a header, the first of his brace.

Lin Gao scored the winner seven minutes later after firing from an acute angle.

Ghana's Frank Acheampong was involved in the build-up to both goals and was a menace on the flanks as Hebei struggled to contain the ex-Anderlecht player.

Acheampong's form could hand Ghana coach Otto Addo second thoughts on his preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The versatile player was a member of the Black Stars team that reached the final of the 2015 AFCON.