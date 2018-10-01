Ghana winger Frank Acheampong returns to action and scores in China but snubbed for Sierra Leone clash

China-based Frank Acheampong has been excluded from the Black Stars despite returning to action and scoring for Tianjin Teda in the Super League.

The forward was handed a starting role and converted a 22nd minute penalty to double their lead as Teda threw away a two-zero advantage to draw 2-2 with Beijing Renhe.

He was replaced in the 83rd minute .

Acheampong had recovered from an eye injury which kept him out of last month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya in Nairobi.

He was rested in last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Guizhou Hengfeng but will return for this week's clash against Changchun Yatai.