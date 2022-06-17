Ghana winger Frank Acheampong scores as Shenzhen FC beat Cangzou FC 

Ghana forward Frank Acheampong scored the only goal of the game for Shenzhen FC against Cangzou FC in the Chinese top-flight league on Friday.

Frank put up a very delightful strike right from the early hours of the game in the 6th minute with an assist from teammate Li Yuanyi.

This first-half goal ended up to be the only goal of the match as Shenzhen FC defended its territory against a wounded Cangzou opponent.

Frank Acheampong scored two classic goals recently at the opening of his team’s league campaign against Chengdu Roncheng.

In a remark after the game, Frank Acheampong said “I’m very happy to see this happening and I feel very proud of my team Shenzhen and also hope and pray that I will score more goals this season.”

The Black Stars forward continues to maintain his fine form in the new season of the Chinese Super League.