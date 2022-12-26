Ghana winger Frank Acheampong visits Thomas Partey at home for Christmas in London

Frank Acheampong has paid a visit to Ghana teammate Thomas Partey in London to celebrate the festive period with his friend.

The duo have been friends since their days in Ghana with the national youth teams.

As part of Christmas day celebrations, Acheampong shared the moment with the Arsenal star wishing their fans the best of the period.

"Afehyiapa to u all …more blessings from above," wrote Acheampong on Twitter.

Acheampong currently plies his trade in China with Super League side Shenzen FC, where he has been a key cog for the club.

Meanwhile, Partey will return to action for Arsenal on Boxing day when the English Premier League return after the World Cup break.

Acheampong is expected to be at the Emirates to watch his friend against West Ham.

Partey has been Mikel Arteta's main man at the centre of midfielder as Arsenal chasing a first league title in 19 years.