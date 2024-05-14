Ghana winger Ibrahim Osman reaches new milestone at FC Nordsjaelland

Ghana winger, Ibrahim Osman made his 50th appearance for Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland as they thumped Sikelborg on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old talented winger delivered an assist as the Wild Tigers kept their title hopes alive ahead of the final game of the season.

Osman, who will be joining English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, signed for Nordsjaelland in January 2023 and became an instant hit for the club.

He has since made 50 appearances, scoring 9 goals and delivered eight assists while playing in the various competitions for the club including the UEFA Conference League.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Osman served Andreas Schjelderup in the second half as FC Nordsjaelland took a 2-1 lead with 22 minutes remaining.

The visitors had cancelled an early Stefan Pordason goal after Jeppe Tverskov fired home in the 18th minute to keep the score 1-1 before half-time.

The title chasers dominated the second half with Schjeldrup - his second of the match - and Benjamin Nygren securing an emphatic win for FC Nordsjaelland.

Osman was making his seventh goal contribution in his last seven games for the Danish outfit.