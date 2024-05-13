Ghana winger Ibrahim Osman serves assist in FC Nordsjaelland's big win over Sikelborg

Ghana winger, Ibrahim Osman continued his impressive campaign with another goal contribution as FC Nordsjaelland thumped Sikelborg in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

The in-form forward added another assist to his incredible run to help the Wild Tigers keep the pressure on joint leaders FC Copenhagen and Midtjylland.

Osman served Andreas Schjelderup in the second half as FC Nordsjaelland took a 2-1 lead with 22 minutes remaining.

The visitors had cancelled an early Stefan Pordason goal after Jeppe Tverskov fired home in the 18th minute to keep the score 1-1 before half-time.

The title chasers dominated the second half with Schjeldrup - his second of the match - and Benjamin Nygren securing an emphatic win for FC Nordsjaelland.

Osman was making his seventh goal contribution in his last seven games for the Danish outfit.

The 19-year-old will leave Nordsjaelland at the end of the season after agreeing to join Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.