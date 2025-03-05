Ghana winger Ibrahim Osman to miss Feyenoord’s second leg clash against Inter Milan

Ghana international, Ibrahim Osman will miss Feyenoord’s second leg clash against Inter Milan in the Uefa Champions League next week.

This is due to yellow card accumulation after receiving a booking in the first leg meeting on Wednesday night.

Inter Milan took control of the first-leg tie with a dominant performance today but had to wait for the breakthrough, which came in the 38th minute.

France forward Marcus Thuram opened the scoring after expertly converting a precise cross from Nicolo Barella.

Later in the second half, Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead for the visitors, finishing off a well-timed pass from Piotr Zielinski in the 50th minute.

Ibrahim Osman was booked in the 76th minute, leading to an accumulation of yellow cards in the competition, which seals his suspension for the return leg. Feyenoord will now have to prepare for the second leg knowing that the talented Ghana winger will be unavailable.

It will be a big blow for the Dutch side in a game where the team trails 2-0 from the first leg.