Ghana winger Ibrahim Sadiq provides assist in AZ Alkmaar's victory over PEC Zwolle

Ghanaian forward, Ibrahim Sadiq made his first goal contribution at AZ Alkmaar in only his second game for the club in the victory over PEC Zwolle.

The 23-year-old needed only seven minutes to make his mark after finding Vangelis Pavlidis for AZ's third goal in the 3-0 away win.

Sadiq replaced Myron Van Brederode in the 83rd minute, helping his side to a cruising victory in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Mayckel Lahdo gave AZ Alkmaar the lead in the 13th before Van Brederode doubled the advantage after the break.

Meanwhile, Dutch-born Ghanaian Ernest Poku was an unused substitute in the game on Sunday.

Sadiq joined AZ Alkmaar in the summer transfer window from Swedish giants BK Hacken after helping them to League and Cup glory last season.