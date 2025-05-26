Ghana winger Inaki Williams wins SPORTY LaLiga MVP award second time in a row

Ghana international winger Inaki Williams has clinched the SPORTY LaLiga MVP award for the second consecutive season, solidifying his status as one of Africa’s brightest football talents.

The Athletic Bilbao star outshone Villarreal’s Senegalese midfielder Pape Gueye and Osasuna’s Cameroonian defender Enzo Boyomo to claim the prestigious Best African Player in Spain award for the 2024/25 season.

Williams’ remarkable consistency and flair on the pitch have made him a standout performer in LaLiga, earning him widespread acclaim.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Williams showcased his versatility and impact, contributing six goals and eight assists in 35 league appearances for Bilbao.

His electric pace, precise dribbling, and ability to create scoring opportunities have been pivotal for the Basque side, who have relied on his dynamism to drive their attacking play.

Beyond his statistical contributions, Williams’ leadership and work rate have endeared him to fans and teammates alike.

This repeat triumph underscores Williams’ growth into a talismanic figure for the club.

Representing Ghana on the international stage, he continues to inspire a new generation of African footballers.

His dedication to Bilbao, where he has spent his entire professional career, further cements his legacy as a loyal and exceptional talent in Spanish football.