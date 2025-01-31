Ghana winger Isaac Atanga reveals personal ambition at new club Kalmar FF

Ghana international, Isaac Atanga has disclosed that his ambition is to help Kalmar FF gain promotion to the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The forward signed a two-year contract with the club last week after leaving Norwegian outfit Aalesund.

Speaking in an interview, Isaac Atanga expressed confidence in his abilities, stressing that he is keen on doing his best for his new team.

The forward is eager to achieve great things at Kalmar FF during his time in Sweden.

“It feels really good to come to Kalmar FF. The ambitions and goals of the club attracted me to come here. After talking to the sports director and the coach, it felt like a very exciting venture and a game idea that suits my way of playing football. I hope we can do good things together and I will do my best to help the team get back to Allsvenskan,” Isaac Atanga said.

At Kalmar FF, the Ghana winger is expected to provide a major squad boost ahead of the 2025 football season.