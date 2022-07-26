Ghana winger Joseph Painstil features in KRC Genk's league opener against Club Brugge

Black Stars forward Joseph Painstil climbed off the bench to play in the opening game of the 2022/23 season in Belgium for KRC Genk.

The Ghana international replaced Luca Oyen at the stroke of half time as Genk lost painfully against champions Club Brugge in the final minute.

Painstil was ever-present in second half, causing trouble for the defence of Brugge but a last minute strike from Andreas Skov Olsen gave the hosts all three points in a five-goal thriller.

Olsen gave Brugge a 22nd minute lead but Genk levelled on the half hour mark through Nigeria attacker Cyriel Dessers. '

Two minute after the break, Genk shot in the led through Mike Tresor Ndayishimye, but Hans Vanaken equalized in the 60th minute.

With the game headed for a draw, Skov Olsen then broke the hearts of Genk fans with a 92nd strike.

Compatriot Kamal Sowah came on for Brugge with five minute remaining.