Ghana winger Joseph Painstil returns to full scale training ahead of Genk's clash against OH Leuven

Joseph Paintil has returned to group training and he is expected to make his injury comeback against Oud-Hervelee Leuven on Saturday.

The Ghana international has missed Genk's last three games after picking up a muscle injury in them match against Union Saint-Gilloise.

He was absent in the victories over Gent, KV Kortrijk and Oostende.

Painstil joined the rest of teammates this week as he prepares for the upcoming match on Saturday.

His return is a major boost for the title-chasers as they aim to reclaim top spot from Royal Antwerp.

The former Tema Youth winger has scored four goals in eight matches for KRC Genk this season.

He is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite missing the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.