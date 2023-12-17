Ghana winger Joseph Painstil strikes twice to inspire Genk's big win over KV Kortrijk

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil continued with his recent form as he scored twice to inspire KRC Genk massive victory over KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League.

The Ghana international scored in each half of the match to help Genk claim a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday evening.

Paintsil opened the scoring of the round 18 fixture in the 23rd minute before Nigerian youngster Yira Sor doubled the lead just four minutes after the half-time break.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian got his brace in the game when he scored again in the 54th minute before the captain Bryan Heynen wrapped up the win from the spot on hour mark.

Paintsil has bagged four goals in his last three matches across all competitions for Genk.

Ghanaian teenager Christopher Bonsu Baah was introduced in the match in the 76th minute when he replaced his compatriot.

Paintsil has been involved in ten goals in the Belgian Pro League this campaign with six goals and four assists after 18 appearances.

He has also scored three times in nine matches in the European competitions this season.