Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil apologizes to Genk fans after seeing red card in Europa League qualifers

Joseph Paintsil has penned down an apology to fans of Belgium giants, KRC Genk, following his red card in the 1-1 draw against Olympiacos in the Europa League qualifiers.

Paintsil missed and scored a penalty before he was sent off as Genk failed to reach the group stage of the competition.

Following the disappointment at the Cegeka Arena, the 24-year-old pledged to help the team get back in the best way.

"I want to apologize to my teammates, the fans & everyone for the red card last night. I let you down & I'm truly sorry. There is a lot to learn from this setback, and it is my wish that we use this as motivation for our next match. Together, we can bounce back stronger than ever," he wrote on Twitter.

The Black Stars forward has been Genk's key player since last season, and he is expected to play an important role at the campaign in the new campaign.

Paintsil has been linked with clubs in England, but the former Tema Youth winger seems poised to stay for another season.