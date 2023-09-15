GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil available for selection ahead of Genk's game against Union Saint Gilloise 

Published on: 15 September 2023
Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil available for selection ahead of Genk's game against Union Saint Gilloise 

 

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has resumed training  and is likely to be available for selection for Genk against Union Saint Gilloise in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Saturday.

The 25-year-old pulled  out of the Black Stars team during the international break due to an injury.

The Genk star had to return to his club following a minor knock in  training ahead of Ghana's game against Central African Republic in Kumasi on September 7.

Paintsil left the team's camp to undergo further checks on the injury sustained.

Genk will be delighted with the return of their pacy winger who recently shared a picture in training on his social media post.

Genk will travel to Union Saint Gilloise on Saturday with hopes of turning around their campaign after a slow start to the season.

Paintsil came close to leaving Genk in the summer transfer window after talks with Leeds United, Southampton and Burnley.

The pacy winger remains a key figure at Genk, having playing a pivotal role for the club last season, making a 30 goal contribution.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

