Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil awarded as one of three top players for Genk last season

Ghana international winger Joseph Paintsil has been honoured for his impeccable performances and contributions for Belgian club KRC Genk in the 2022-23 football campaign.

The Black Stars forward was awarded as one of the top three performers for Genk across all competitions last season.

Paintsil joined Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye and Patrik Hrosovsky to receive the three coveted awards at the Cegeka Arena before the club's last pre-season friendly against Burnley on Saturday.

Paintsil was a second-half substitute in the game after coming on to replace Argentinian youngster Matias Alejandro Galarza.

Nigerian duo Yira Sor and Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare scored in each half to ensure Genk claimed a 2-0 win over the English Premier newcomers.

The 25-year-old was in superlative form for Genk in the past campaign, having scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Paintsil earned a nomination for the 2023 Ebony Shoe for his impressive displays. However, he missed out on the accolade, losing to teammate Ndayishimiye.

Ebony Shoe is an award given annually to the best African or African origin player in the Belgian Pro League at the end of every season.