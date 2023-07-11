Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil begins pre-season with Genk

Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil has returned to Belgium to begin pre-season with KRC Genk.

The Genk star joined his teammates on Monday as preparations begin ahead of the 2023/23 season.

Painstil and his teammates went sent through rigorous drills as well as some football work as they worked on their fitness.

The Belgium giants will play a series of friendlies before the new season begins.

Genk were only minutes away from winning the Belgium league last season, only to concede in the final minute of their game against Royal Antwerp, who were eventually crowned champions.

Meanwhile, Paintsil's future at the Cegeka Arena remains in doubt as clubs from England eye a move for the 25-year-old.

The former Tema Youth forward enjoyed one of the best season's of his career, contributing 30 goals for the Belgium giants.

He was also joined by compatriot and newly signed winger Christopher Bonsu Baah during training on Monday.