Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil believes Black Stars are close to winning AFCON

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil remains confident the current Black Stars team can end the country's Africa Cup of Nations trophy drought.

The Black Stars have not won the competition since 1982 and could miss out on the tournament in Ivory Coast if they fail to get a desirable result against the Central African Republic in September.

Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualification has been delayed after a disappointing goalless draw against Madagascar on Sunday.

"I think we are close," he told 3 Sports when asked if Ghana can win the AFCON. "As you can see the coach is really working hard to build the players and make sure the players know each other.

"It's all about knowing each other and every coach needs to know which kind of player he needs. A player also has to know which kind of quality his colleague also has to use on the field of player. It's something the coach wants, and he has said he is preparing us for every tournament," he added.

"I think this is a good start for us and as you can see, we are doing everything to give a good result for our nation. I think we are in a good flow."

Paintsil enjoyed a good campaign in Belgium in the just ended season and has been linked with clubs in the English Premier League. He scored 17 goals and provided 14 assist in the Belgium league.