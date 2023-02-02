Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil celebrates birthday with goal for Genk against KAS Eupen

Winger Joseph Painstil continues his rich run of form in the Belgium First Division A league after netting his ninth goal of the campaign in Genk's draw at KAS Eupen.

The player, who turned 25 on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, opened the scoring for the visitors early in the game with a sublime finish. Paintsil received a pass from Bryan Heynen, cleverly taking a first control before slotting home.

However, the visitors levelled 12 minutes later through Stef Peeters, who converted from the spot.

Despite the draw, KRC Genk sit comfortably at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Joseph Paintsil has now scored nine goals in the league and will be hoping to finish the campaign as a Belgium champion for the second time.

"A point & a goal on the road but we move on to the next one. Thanks to everyone who took the time to celebrate me on my special day. I appreciate it," he wrote on social media after the game.