Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil confident KRC Genk can win league title despite tough competition

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil is confident that KRC Genk can become champions of the Belgian Pro League playoffs, as they kick off their campaign against reigning champions Club Brugge.

Paintsil, who has had a strong season with a series of goals and assists, believes that Genk can come out on top despite the tight competition at the top of the table.

"Club Brugge is always to be feared in the playoffs, but we believe that we will become champions," he said in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad.

"The disappointment would be great if we do not win, but I am convinced that I will not be disappointed."

Despite the absence of last season's top scorer Paul Onuachu, who left for FC Midtjylland in the summer, Paintsil remains optimistic about Genk's chances.

"If Onuachu were still here, we might have had a ten-point lead and the playoffs wouldn't have to be played," he acknowledged. "But I am confident that we have enough quality in the team to compete and win."

Paintsil's own contributions to the team have not gone unnoticed, as he has been a key player in Genk's attack this season.

The 23-year-old has scored nine goals and provided nine assists in all competitions, and his pace and skill on the wing make him a dangerous opponent for any defence.

As Genk look to secure their first league title since 2019, Paintsil's form and confidence will be crucial to their success in the playoffs.