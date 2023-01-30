Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil continues superlative form with another goal in KRC Genk easy home triumph

Ghana international winger Joseph Paintsil continues to shine in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League this season as he scored in KRC Genk hammering of RFC Seraing on Sunday night.

Paintsil rounded off the victory for Genk as they cruised to an easy 4-0 thrashing of Seraing at the Cegeka Arena in Genk.

The Smurfs were up and running as early as the 7th minute with Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu hitting the back of the net for the opening goal by converting a penalty kick.

Midfielder Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye doubled the lead for Genk moments later with Morocco teenager Bilal El Khannous assisting him.

Onuachu scored again in the 60th minute to take his total count of the campaign to 16 goals. He was assisted by Ndayishimiye.

Paintsil got his name on the scoresheet after scoring a fabulous goal four minutes later to seal the massive victory for the league leaders.

The 24-year-old is having an impeccable time in the Belgian top tier this campaign having scored 8 goals and providing 10 assists in 18 appearances so far.

Former Black Stars defender Daniel Opare was an unused substitute for Seraing.