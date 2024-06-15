Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil declared fit for LA Galaxy clash with Sporting Kansas City

Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil has started training ahead of Los Angeles Galaxy's game against Sporting Kansas City.

The Black Stars forward missed the games against Mali and the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

However, Painstil joined his LA Galaxy teammates this week in training as he makes a return to the pitch following a three-week absence.

LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney confirmed the winger's return as the LA-based club prepares for Sporting Kansas in the MLS on Sunday.

“Joe’s been fully involved this whole week and he was in partial training session stuff last week so he’s ready to join the team and be ready to go,” he said.

Painstil joined the MLS outfit in February as a Designated Player and has since been a key player for the five-time champions. He has already netted four goals and provided four assists in 13 matches for LA Galaxy.