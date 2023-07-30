GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil delivers two assists as Genk demolish RWDM on opening day

Published on: 30 July 2023
Coming from a blistering campaign in the last season, Joseph Paintsil began the 2023-24 season with a masterclass performance for KRC Genk on Saturday.

The Black Stars winger delivered two assists as Genk thrashed newly-promoted RWDM on the opening day of the Belgian Pro League at the Edmond Matchens Stadium.

Paintsil set up Gambia forward Alieu Fadera to open the scoring of the match to put Genk ahead in the 30th minute following their dominance from the start of the game.

The visitors doubled their advantage seven minutes later when midfielder Bryan Heynen converted a penalty kick.

Colombia defender Daniel Munoz increased the lead a minute before the break after connecting a rebound.

Paintsil provided another assist to Carlos Cuesta to finish off the victory for Genk in the 70th minute from a corner-kick.

Belgian-born Ghanaian youngster Pierre Dwomoh was introduced in the game in the second half when he replaced Theo Gece in the 64th minute for RWDM.

The Ghana international scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 appearances in the Belgian League last term. He has two assists after one round this term.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

