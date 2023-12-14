Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil disappointed after Europa Conference League exit

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil has expressed disappointment following KRC Genk's elimination from the Europa League despite victory over Cukaricki.

The 25-year-old winger missed a penalty before later scoring as the Belgium giants strolled to a 2-0 victory at the Cegeka Arena.

Genk were edged to second place by Paintsil's former club Ferencvaros, who were held at home by Fiorentina in the final Group F game. Ferencvaros finished the group stage on nine points while Genk accumulated only eight points.

"Disappointed we couldn’t make it to the next stage but there is a lot ahead to fight for. Thank you Genkies for the support," wrote Paintsil on X after the game.

Genk will now shift their attention to the league where they face Kortrijk on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the former Tema Youth star is expected to make Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Paintsil has made 11 goal contributions this season, with six strikes and five assists.