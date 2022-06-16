Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil donates jerseys to boyhood club Ajax Fadama 

Published on: 16 June 2022
Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil donates jerseys to boyhood club Ajax Fadama 

Ghana and KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil paid a visit to his boyhood club whilst on holidays in his home country.

The 24-year-old donated a set of jerseys, gloves, cones and footballs to the club where he started his playing career before moving to the youth team of Red Bull Ghana in 2014 and later Tema Youth FC.

Joseph Paintsil also shared some exciting moments with some of the youngsters in the club to help inspire them in the career they have chosen.

He did some training sessions with the team while sharing some basic tips with the young lads on how to take their game to the topmost level.

Joseph Paintsil was part of the Black Stars team who played Madagascar and Central Africa Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and also featured in the Kirin Cup.

By Samuel Zigah

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more