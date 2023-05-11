Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil earns nomination for 2023 Ebony Shoe award

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil has earned a nomination for the 2023 Ebony Shoe, an award given annually to the best African or African origin player in the Belgian Pro League at the end of every season.

The 25-year-old winger has been in blistering form since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, having been involved in 30 goals in all competitions for KRC Genk.

Paintsil has scored 16 goals and provided 14 assists in 35 appearances across two competitions (Jupiler Pro League and Belgian Cup) in Belgium this season.

The Black Stars player faces competition from his Genk teammates Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye and Bilal El Khannous, who have also been nominated for the award.

The other nominations for the prestigious award, which began in 1992, are Nigerian duo Victor Boniface (Royal Union SG) and Emmanuel Gift Orban (KAA Gent).

The award winner is determined by votes of coaches of league clubs, the Belgium national team manager, sports journalists, and one or more honorary jurors.

The winner will be announced on the evening of Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Hotel Tangla in Brussels.

Paintsil will be the second Ghanaian footballer to win the coveted award since 1998, where Eric Addo won it while playing for Club Brugge.

Last year's winner of the award is Moroccan midfielder Tarik Tissoudali.