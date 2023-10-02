Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil expresses disappointment as Genk settles for draw against Westerlo

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil didn't hide his frustration after Genk's inability to secure a victory in their recent clash against Westerlo in the Belgium Pro League last Sunday.

Despite his best efforts, Genk had to settle for a 3-3 draw with Westerlo at the Cegeka Arena, with Paintsil scoring his second goal of the season.

Genk's challenges mounted as they were reduced to ten men during the first half when young Ghanaian talent, Christopher Bonsu Baah, was shown a straight red card.

The game kicked off with a bang as Colombian defender Daniel Munoz netted the opening goal for Genk in the 10th minute. However, teenage sensation Lucas Stassin quickly equalized for Westerlo just nine minutes later. Before the half-time whistle, Congolese midfielder Joris Kayembe managed to restore the lead for the home team.

Five minutes into the second half, Joseph Paintsil connected beautifully with a pass from Kayembe, extending Genk's advantage.

Stassin continued to be a thorn in Genk's side, scoring his second goal of the match in the 60th minute, narrowing the deficit.

Then, in a dramatic turn of events, Westerlo's substitute, Tuur Rommens, found the net with just one minute left on the clock, securing the equalizing goal for his team.

"Disappointed we couldn't secure the win for you, #genkies. Already looking forward to our next fixture," Paintsil expressed on social media, echoing the team's eagerness to bounce back in their upcoming match.

Disappointed we couldn’t get the win for you #genkies .Already looking forward to our next fixture.#JP pic.twitter.com/LsTA8qDVnA — Joseph Paintsil (@josephpaintsil_) October 1, 2023

Paintsil has two goals and three assists in 9 appearances for Genk in the Belgian top-flight this season.