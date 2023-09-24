Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil lauds Genk teammates after comeback draw against Sint-Truiden

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil has praised his KRC Genk teammates after a spirited performance against Sint-Truiden in the Belgium Pro League.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian winger scored with five minutes remaining tom rescue a point for Genk, who clawed back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at the Cegeka Arena.

"Not the results we wanted today but that’s some positive reaction from the entire team. Looking forward to the next one," he wrote on social media after the game.

A six minute hat-trick in the first-half from Aboubakry Koita left Genk heading into the break three goals down.

However, Bilal El Khannouss pulled one back on the hour mark to begin a strong comeback from the host.

Ten minutes later Nigerian forward Toluwalase Arokodare reduced the deficit with Genk's second of the game before Painstil grabbed the equalizer with five minutes remaining.

Paintsil has now scored a goal and provided three assists in seven league games this season as he continues his incredible run from the last campaign.

The 25-year-old was close to leaving Genk in the summer transfer window after Southampton, Leeds United and Burnley all showed interest in his services.