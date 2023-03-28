Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil lauds teammates character after Angola draw in Luanda

KRC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil has praised his Black Stars teammates after their 1-1 draw in Luanda in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The Belgium-based forward played a key role, providing the assist for Osman Bukari's leveller in the second half.

Painstil, who missed the World Cup in Qatar, almost fetched Ghana the winner after he was sent through by Majeed Ashimeru but brave defending Caneiro stopped the forward from scoring.

"Great fighting spirit from the team today!," he wrote on Twitter.

The draw keeps Ghana top of Group E with eight points after four matches and will seal qualification with a point in their next game. Ghana will travel to Madagascar in June before finishing off the qualifiers in September against the Central African Republic.

Paintsil has been in outstanding form for KRC Genk in the Belgium league this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists in 26 matches.