Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil named in EA Sports FIFA Team of the Week 

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has been named in the EA Sports FIFA Team of the Week.
The 24-year-old registered two assists to help Genk come from behind to beat rivals Club Brugge 3-1 in the Belgian top-flight league last weekend.
The former Ferencvaros player setup Carlos Cuesta’s goal in the 25th minute to get Genk even after conceding a Hans Vanaken goal in the 21st minute.
Paintsil stepped up to assist forward Paul Onuachu’s goal in the 67th minute to put Genk up 2-1 before Bryan Heynen put the game to bed with a goal in the 81st minute.
The Ghana international has made his way to the EA Sports FIFA 23 Team of the Week following his remarkable performance.
New primary positions = New squad building options 🧪✅ #TOTW 1️⃣1️⃣ is live in #FIFA23❗️#FUT pic.twitter.com/DpcEdZQrEs
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 11, 2023
Paintsil has scored six goals with eight assists in 16 appearances this season for Genk.