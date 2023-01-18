Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil named Man of the Match in Genk's win over Westerlo

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has been named Man of the Match after starring in Genk's 3-2 victory over Westerlo in the Belgium First Division A league.

The Ghana international scored and provided a brace of assists as Genk extended their lead at the top of the table to ten points.

Painstil served the assist for the opener which was netted by Aziz Outtara Mohammed after just seven minutes into the game.

The winger went from provider to scorer as he doubled the lead with a curling finish.

But the hosts responded swiftly after the break, scoring in the space of two minutes to level the scores. Maxim de Cuyper halved the deficit from the spot before Thomas Van den Keybus made it 2-2 in the 55th minute.

Painstil produced magic again after serving Daniel Munoz with the assist for the winner.

The Black Stars winger has now scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in the Belgium pro league.