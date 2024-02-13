Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil nearing move to MLS side LA Galaxy

Genk winger Joseph Paintsil is on the brink of joining Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy, with both clubs nearing an agreement on a transfer fee exceeding 8 million Euros.

Belgian-based journalist Bob Faesen reported that KRC Genk is close to losing Paintsil to LA Galaxy, as the two clubs are on the verge of finalising an agreement on the transfer fee.

A four-year contract is prepared for the 25-year-old Ghana forward to sign with the MLS club.

Paintsil has been a pivotal contributor for KRC Genk, making 23 appearances, scoring six goals, and providing four assists in the Belgian top flight this season.

His remarkable performances have attracted interest from various clubs, including England's Burnley, though negotiations fell through last summer.

Leeds United and Southampton were also interested in Paintsil's services, but deals with both clubs did not materialise.

The Black Stars forward, who featured for Ghana in the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, is now poised to make a move to MLS with LA Galaxy.