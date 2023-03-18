Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil nets 12th goal of the season as Genk share spoils with Cercle Brugge

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil continued his rich run of form this season in the Belgium First Division A League after netting his 12th goal of the campaign in KRC Genk's draw against Cercle Brugge.

The 25-year-old's second half strike was enough for the league leaders to return home with a point.

Brugge opened the scoring in the first half through Ayase Ueda.

Paintsil has now scored 12 league goals and provided 12 assists in the ongoing campaign.

"Mixed feelings last night! Number 12 bagged but disappointed with the draw. Looking forward to bouncing back after the break - Genkies you deserve better from us," he wrote on Twitter.

Paintsil will leave Belgium for Ghana ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday.

The talented winger is making a return to the national team after missing out of the squad for the World Cup in Qatar last year.