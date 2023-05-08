Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil not certain on future amid transfer talks

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil is not too sure of his future with Belgium outfit KRC Genk.

The winger has been in sensational form contributing massively to his team's title pursuit scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists in the league.

His phenomenal showing in the season has attracted interest from top-flight clubs across Europe. Speaking about the transfer links and rumours, Paintsil said it was too early to talk about it.

“For now, I cannot tell where I will play next season. It is too early. I have heard the rumours circulating around but I can’t trust it until the day comes,” Paintsil said.

Several Premier League clubs have reportedly shown interest in signing the former Tema Youth player, including Brighton, Brentford, and Fulham.

Genk, on the other hand, have ruled out a summer transfer for the Ghana international in order to construct a strong squad for European competitions next season.

With a win and a loss after two games in the Championship playoffs, Genk is still chasing the crown.

Painstil's existing deal with Genk expires in the summer of 2026.