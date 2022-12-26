Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil opens up on Genk's league title ambitions this season

Ghana and Genk winger Joseph Paintsil says the team is currently focused on winning its upcoming matches in the Jupiler League and not yet on the league title.

The 24-year-old scored the decisive goal for Genk in mid-week against Anderlecht in the Belgian Cup as the team progressed to the quarter-finals.

Paintsil in an interview says the league title is not yet the focus even though they dare to dream of winning the title at the end of the season.

“I believed in our qualities, but I never dared to dream that it would go so well. That undeserved defeat on the first day against Club Brugge has motivated us enormously'', says the 24-year-old Ghanaian.

“We take it game by game, point by point. We are not thinking about the title yet, the season is still too long for that”. Paintsil does not draw any premature conclusions, despite KRC Genk's leading position.

Paintsil has been very important to the team this season scoring six goals and registering eight assists in 14 appearances.