Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil praises KRC Genk teammates after draw against Anderlecht

Joseph Paintsil has lauded his KRC Genk teammates after a last-gasp draw against Anderlecht in the Belgium Pro League.

A late goal from Tolu Arokodare earned ten-man Genk a valuable point at the Cegeka Arena on Tuesday.

Paintsil, who was close to leaving the club in the summer transfer window, praised the team's resilience.

"Love this team. What a fight even though we were down by one man but we fought till the end and with a great support," he wrote on Twitter.

Compatriot Christopher Bonsu Baah saw red in the game while Francis Amuzu netted the opener for the Purple and White in the 71st minute.

Paintsil was linked with several clubs in the transfer window with Leeds United, Southampton and Burnley all failing to reach an agreement with the player.

The 25-year-old is back in Ghana preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.