Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil provides assist in Genk's victory over Union St. Gilloise

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil provided an assist in Genk's 2-0 triumph over Union St. Gilloise in the Belgian top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Painstil who received a knock in Genk's last game made a return to the pitch despite being ruled out for Ghana's games in the international break.

Joseph Paintsil was included in the starting lineup at the Stade Joseph Mariën but was substituted after 58 minutes.

Throughout the game, the home side maintained higher possession but their opponents tried to be effective in attack as they missed scoring opportunities in the 5th and 11th minutes relieving Genk from danger.

Andi Zeqiri broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a left-footed shot from very close range, finding the center of the goal. Joseph Paintsil provided the assist for Andi Zeqiri's goal.

The home team created more scoring chances, and just seconds before halftime, Christian Burgess's header from the center of the box veered wide to the right.

In added time, Matías Galarza secured the victory for Genk with a header from very close range into the top left corner. Tolu Arokodare assisted Galarza's goal, which was awarded following a VAR review.

Due to the results, Genk have inched a step closer in terms of head-to-head records recording three wins and two draws with four defeats in their previous meetings with Union Union St. Gilloised

Genk are now undefeated in their last four games and sit seventh on the league table after six matches.