Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after Genk 2-2 draw against St.Truiden

Published on: 06 March 2023
Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has reacted to KRC Genk’s stalemate against St. Truiden in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

The 25-year-old registered his 11th assist of the season in the derby which ended  2-2.

Zambia international Mbwana Samatta scored a brace for Genk in the game before two goals from Gianni Bruno and Shinji Okazaki helped the home side to secure a point in this game.

Paintsil after the game, took to social media to thank Genk fans for the unflinching support.

Paintsil has scored 11 goals with 10 assists in 24 appearances this season for Genk.

The Ghana international is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers later this month.

