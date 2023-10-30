Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after Genk's big win against Kortrijk

Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil has shared his excitement after scoring in KRC Genk's victory over Kortrijk in the Belgium Pro League on Sunday.

The Black Stars forward inspired Genk to a second-half masterclass as they scored all three goals in the second-half to continue their fine run of form.

After a barren first-half, Nigerian forward Toluwalase Arokodare opened the scoring in the 55th minute before Paintsil doubled the lead 12 minutes later.

Daniel Munoz sealed the win with 12 minutes remaining at the Guldensporenstadion.

"Big win on the road. Vamos," wrote the Ghanaian forward on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The victory lifts Genk to fifth position on the table, seven points behind leaders Union Saint-Gilloise.

Paintsil has scored three goals and provided three assists in 12 league games this season, continuing from where he left off in the last campaign.