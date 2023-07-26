GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after Genk's draw at Servette in UCL qualifiers

Published on: 26 July 2023
Black Stars winger, Joseph Paintsil is looking forward to the second leg of Genk's UEFA Champions League qualifier against Swiss side Servette. 

The Ghana international lasted the entire duration as the Belgium outfit travelled to earn a 1-1 draw in Geneva.

Genk will host Servette next week at the Cegeka Arena for a place in the next stage of the qualifiers.

"1st leg done, eyes on the second leg. Thanks to our traveling fans for the support last night in Switzerland," wrote Paintsil on Twitter. 

Painstil will be expected to produce his last season's form if Genk are to make it into the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The 25-year-old made a 30-goal contribution across all competitions for the Belgium giants, who were only denied the league title on the final day.

Compatriot Christopher Bonsu Baah was an unused substitute on Tuesday night, but could make his official debut this weekend in the Belgium league.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

