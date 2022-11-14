Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after Genk's victory over Anderlecht

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has shared his excitement after KRC Genk's winning end to the first round of the Belgium First Division A League.

The 24-year-old served an assist as Genk cruised to a 2-0 win at Anderlecht on Sunday and head into the World Cup break top of the table.

"I love this team, plus 3 points with another assist in the bag. Done with first part of the season Let’s link up next month Genkies," he posted on Twitter.

Painstil started on the right wing and was again and was heavily involved on the night with what was his sixth assist of the season.

He teed up right-back Gerardo Arteaga for the game’s second goal after Paul Onuachi had opened the scoring.

The former Tema Youth player created the most chances of the game and was taken off after 89 minutes as Genk cruised to victory.

The league leaders have lost only one game in the 2022/23 Belgian League after 17 games played.

Paintsil has six goals and six assists this season, and despite his fine form he has reportedly been omitted from Black Stars squad for the World Cup in Qatar.