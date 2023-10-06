Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after inspiring Genk to victory against Cukaricki in ECL

Black Stars forward, Joseph Paintsil has expressed satisfaction after leading KRC Genk to victory against Curkaricki in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old scored and delivered an assist in the 2-0 victory on the road as Genk get their European campaign on course.

After the match, the talented forward posted on X: "Night sorted. Goal and an assist. Three points on the road."

Painstil created Bryan Heynen's opener after just ten minutes before he converted from the spot to double the lead for KRC Genk.

The red-hot attacker seems to have rediscovered his form after a slow start to the campaign.

The former Tema Youth attacker has now scored five goals across all competitions this seaon for the Belgium giants.

Paintsil was close to joining English club Southampton in the summer transfer window but the deal fell through in the final minute. He was also on the radar of Leeds United and Burnley.