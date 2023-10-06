GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after inspiring Genk to victory against Cukaricki in ECL

Published on: 06 October 2023
Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil reacts after inspiring Genk to victory against Cukaricki in ECL

Black Stars forward, Joseph Paintsil has expressed satisfaction after leading KRC Genk to victory against Curkaricki in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night. 

The 25-year-old scored and delivered an assist in the 2-0 victory on the road as Genk get their European campaign on course.

After the match, the talented forward posted on X: "Night sorted. Goal and an assist. Three points on the road."

Painstil created Bryan Heynen's opener after just ten minutes before he converted from the spot to double the lead for KRC Genk.

The red-hot attacker seems to have rediscovered his form after a slow start to the campaign.

The former Tema Youth attacker has now scored five goals across all competitions this seaon for the Belgium giants.

Paintsil was close to joining English club Southampton in the summer transfer window but the deal fell through in the final minute. He was also on the radar of Leeds United and Burnley.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more